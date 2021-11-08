The singer’s upcoming digital special will focus on young people and their experiences with mental health

Lady Gaga Announces New Special The Power of Kindness: 'You Have a Friend in Me'

Lady Gaga continues to prioritize mental health.

The singer and House of Gucci star will release a new 30-minute digital special, entitled The Power of Kindness, to air on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This project, which was done in collaboration with Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, will arrive just in time for World Kindness Day this Saturday. According to CBS Mornings, the special will feature Gaga discussing mental health with young people, as well as the impact kindness can have on mental health.

"Kindness and mental health go hand in hand," said Gaga in a preview published on the CBS Mornings Twitter account. However, she's quick to clarify that there is a difference between being kind and being courteous, saying, "To me, kindness is not politeness."

Clad in head-to-toe pink, the sneak peek into the special showed Gaga meeting with teenagers seated at a red cafeteria table. "We're going to hear stories, we're going to share, we're going to connect," she said, giving the audience a further idea of what to expect from the show.

As the young people around her opened up about their struggles, Gaga reassured them that she was there for support, saying, "I just want you to know you have a friend in me up here." In Gaga's own words, "We're going to get kind, and we're going to do it all day."

Viewers can find The Power of Kindness on Gaga's Facebook or Instagram platforms, as well as on the Born This Way Foundation's website.

"I love that she's doing this," said CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King. "How many of us have said, 'How are you?' Fine, fine, fine,' and you're really not fine."

"We live in a society where everything is so vitriolic and so mean," King added. "I know that she cares about this; she's committed to it."