Lady Gaga‘s little monsters will have to wait a little longer to hear her new album, Chromatica.

On Tuesday, the “Stupid Love” singer, 33, revealed in a long post on social media that she would be delaying the release of her upcoming sixth LP due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica,” Gaga said — adding that the record, previously planned to drop on April 10, would be coming out later this year. “I will announced a new 2020 release date soon.”

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” Gaga said. “Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

She went on to assure fans that her upcoming Chromatica Ball Tour would continue as planned, and that her Las Vegas residency shows — which had been postponed from April 30-May 11 due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on public gathers — would hopefully continue.

Gaga also revealed that she had planned a few surprises around the release of Chromatica, including a secret set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the annual event in Indio, California that was originally scheduled to take place across two weekend in April but has now been moved to October.

“I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together… some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon!” Gaga wrote. “Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can’t wait.”

The Grammy and Oscar-winner’s note ended with a passionate message to her fans to remain positive.

“To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But also know that as a fan base… as a family… we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks,” Gaga said. “So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times”.

“I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” she added. “And until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I’m going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”

Earlier this month, Gaga told her fans that she would be self-isolating in her home to practice social distancing amid the pandemic, stressing to her followers it was the “kindest” thing they could all do.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” the singer wrote. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

She followed-up her post the next day, urging her fans to think about the global community during the outbreak and how they could help and support one another by following recommendations to socially distance.

“This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community,” she wrote. “We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem.”

“We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time,” she added.

Since then, Gaga has continued to offers updates to her fans on social media, even posting a selfie of her and boyfriend Michael Polansky last Tuesday, the pair holding hands while they social-distance from the world together.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote alongside the snap. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world ❤️.”

Chromatica is Gaga’s first new album since 2016’s Joanne, which became her fourth consecutive record to reach number one in the United States. For her 2018 film A Star Is Born, Gaga also wrote and recorded a few tracks, including the Oscar-winning song, “Shallow.”

Back in February, Gaga released the first single off of Chromatica, a tune called “Stupid Love” (though the song had leaked back in January).

She’s since told Apple Music’s Zane Low that the song’s pop sound and futuristic, high-energy video is part of Chromatica‘s out-of-this world tone.

“We’re definitely dancing,” Gaga said. “I put all of my heart, all my pain, all of my messages from the other realm and what they tell me to tell the world, I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, energetically, really pure. I want people to dance and feel really happy. Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album … I said, ‘I’d like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.’ “

