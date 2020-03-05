Lady Gaga Announces Six-City Chromatica Ball Tour Ahead of New Album Release

Good news, Little Monsters: Mother Monster is coming to a city near you!

On Thursday, Lady Gaga announced she was heading out on a limited stadium tour this summer in promotion of her upcoming new album, Chromatica.

The tour, aptly titled the Chromatica Ball Tour, will play some of the biggest open-air venues in Europe and North America.

A total of six dates have been announced so far.

It all kicks off on July 24, with a performance at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Days later, on July 30, the tour will play the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

Four shows across the Atlantic follow, beginning with one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 5. From there, Gaga will head to Toronto, Canada, (for a show at The Rogers Centre on Aug. 9), swing by Chicago, Illinois, (to perform at the famed Wrigley Field on Aug. 14) before closing things out at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 19.

General admission tickets for the tour, which is being presented by Live Nation, go on sale in two waves: March 13 for Paris, London, and Toronto, and March 16, for Boston, Chicago, and East Rutherford. Like previous Live Nation tours, VIP tickets and packages are available.

For all shows, $1.00 from each ticket will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation, which Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta formed in 2012. The organization works with young people to help them “build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action,” its mission states.

Gaga’s tour announcement comes on the heels of news of her upcoming sixth solo album, Chromatica, which drops April 10.

“Stupid Love,” the first single off the record, was officially released on Feb. 28 (though the song had leaked back in January).

The pop jam and its futuristic, high-energy video is part of Chromatica‘s out-of-this world tone, Gaga said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music earlier this month.

“We’re definitely dancing,” Gaga, 33, explained. “I put all of my heart, all my pain, all of my messages from the other realm and what they tell me to tell the world, I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, energetically, really pure. I want people to dance and feel really happy. Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album … I said, ‘I’d like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.’ “

Image zoom Lady Gaga in her "Stupid Love" music video Lady Gaga

She went on to credit her producing partner, BloodPop (who worked on “Stupid Love” alongside Tchami, “Shallow” producer Benjamin Rice, and superstar hitmaker Max Martin), for giving her the idea for the album title.

Chromatica signifies musical notes on the chromatic scale and the inclusivity of all sounds and colors. The titular region incorporates a “signwave” that contains the mathematical symbol for sound, which she said has “healed” her throughout her life. In fact, existing in a chromatic state, Gaga said, is “a frame of mind” that has informed all of her creative output in the past.

“It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well,” Gaga told Lowe. “I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that’s, that is Chromatica… I went into my frame, I found earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

Gaga’s new album is her first new LP since 2016’s Joanne, which became Gaga’s fourth consecutive album to reach number one in the United States. For her 2018 film A Star Is Born, Gaga also wrote and recorded a few tracks, including the Oscar-winning song, “Shallow.”