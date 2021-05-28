Lady Gaga Announces 10th Anniversary Edition of Born This Way Album with 'Reimagined' Songs

Born This Way was Lady Gaga’s second, full-length project after releasing The Fame and its follow-up, The Fame Monster

It doesn't matter if you love him, or capital H-I-M — you're gonna love this news, baby!

On Friday, Lady Gaga announced that she will be releasing a new version of her hit album, Born This Way, to coincide with the LP's 10-year anniversary.

Sharing a photograph of the reimagined cover artwork in a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old singer wrote, "Introducing Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special edition of the album in new packaging that will be available on June 18!"

"In addition to the album's 14 original songs, #TheTenthAnniversary edition will also include a second disc of reimagined versions of #BornThisWay songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community," she added.

Among the new covers of classics from Gaga's second studio album is a version of "Judas" by Big Freedia, which was released on Friday.

"'Judas' was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it," Freedia, 43, said in a press release, per Rolling Stone. "I am beyond excited that it's the first to drop from this project!"

"To me, 'Judas' is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I've sure had my experience with that," the artist added. "Who can't relate?"

Gaga's reimagined version of Born This Way will also feature other covers of "Marry the Night," "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)," "You and I," "The Edge of Glory" and "Born This Way."

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner made a surprise in-person appearance in West Hollywood to celebrate her hit album, as local officials granted her a key to the city, officially declaring May 23 as Born This Way Day.

"You've been the motherf---ing key to my heart for a long time," the artist told the crowd, who cheered for her. "I'll honor this and I'll cherish this, and I promise that I'll always be here for this day ... to celebrate with you. To feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you. Because you know what we are? We're poets and we're just talking to each other."

Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath said, according to the WeHo Times, that "through her music and activism, Lady Gaga has become a cultural icon for our generation."

"The anthem 'Born This Way' has become an out-and-proud declarative stance for countless LGBTQ people. The Born This Way Foundation fosters honest conversations about mental health with young people and seeks to eradicate the stigma around mental health struggles," she added. "I'm overjoyed to declare today 'Born This Way Day' and, on behalf of the entire City Council, give a Key to the City to Lady Gaga as we launch Pride this year in West Hollywood!"