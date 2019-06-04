Lady Gaga Addresses Her Split from Ex-Finacé Christian Carino for the First Time

Lady Gaga is speaking out about her breakup for the first time.

During a Sunday Enigma residency performance in Las Vegas, the 33-year-old pop star referenced her split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino while introducing one of her songs.

“So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger,” Gaga said, according to Entertainment Tonight. Footage captured by a fan shows the musician walking across the stage and flashing her ringless finger to the crowd.

“So tonight will be different,” she continued. The Oscar winner — who wore a glittering gold gown — then began a performance of “Someone to Watch Over Me,” accompanied by pianist Alex Smith.

In February, Gaga’s rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that the pair had split.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Gaga and the talent agent were dating in February 2017 after the couple was spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert that year.

Then, at Elle‘s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration last October, Gaga revealed she was engaged to Carino by thanking “my fiancé Christian” during her speech.

“Their friends knew they weren’t going to work out in the long run,” a source close to the CAA agent told PEOPLE in February. “It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was.”

Gaga was previously engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Kinney, 37, before news of the pair’s split broke in July 2016.

Since her breakup with Carino, the musician has been keeping busy with her Vegas residency and a new style exhibition that features over 10 years of her most iconic outfits. In March, she confirmed that she’s also hard at work on an upcoming album.

“Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” she wrote on Twitter on March 12.

The record will be Gaga’s sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s Joanne, which topped the Billboard charts and spawned hit singles like “Million Reasons.”