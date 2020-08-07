Lady Gaga Reveals She Scratched Ariana Grande's Eye While Rehearsing for 'Rain On Me' Music Video

Lady Gaga brought a whole new meaning to the phrase "paws up" when she was working on "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 34-year-old pop star shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the collaboration and revealed that she accidentally scratched Grande's eye while rehearsing choreography for the smash single's music video.

"Richard, I shanked her with my nail by accident, dancing," Gaga tells a friend in the clip, pointing to Grande on the ground.

However, the "Thank U, Next" songstress didn't seem to be too concerned about her injury. Checking out the scratch from her phone, Grande says, "Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It's an honor. I hope it scars."

"Which I'm not going to let you do, so stop," Gaga quips, before asking a crew member to bring Grande some Neosporin.

When Grande continues to sweetly tease her collaborator about the scratch, Gaga replies, "You scratched my heart."

The two then jokingly wrestle as Gaga attempts to put ointment on Grande's injury, telling the singer, "You have a scratch on your face! You can't get infected before the video! Please let me put some Neosporin on it!"

Grande had nothing but kind words for Gaga in the comments, writing from her Instagram account on Thursday, "woooooow i love u so much."

"Rain On Me" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when the track was released in June, becoming Gaga’s fifth and Grande’s fourth song to reach the chart’s top position.

The single's music video is currently nominated for seven MTV Video Music Awards, including one for video of the year.

"I am so grateful and so blessed to have 9 #VMAs nominations this year for my album Chromatica, for Rain On Me, and other performances I've given," Gaga wrote on her Instagram last week. "This is such a difficult time for people all over the world, I really honor how lucky I am to have a day like today," she added.