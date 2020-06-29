The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs July 4 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC

Lady A, John Legend and Tim McGraw to Perform During Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

The 44th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is set to be star-spangled.

Today anchor Craig Melvin will host the two-hour live telecast, which will air live from New York City and kick off with a special performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

After the performances, the event will conclude with a fireworks show captured from a series of weeklong surprise displays across all five of N.Y.C.'s boroughs, in addition to a live grand finale. Beginning June 29 and culminating on July 4, the displays will launch unannounced on select evenings at one or two land or water-based locations throughout the city.

Each brief but powerful five-minute display will showcase Macy's signature pyrotechnic design and scale, with fireworks reaching up to 1,000 feet in select locations. The displays were created so that all New Yorkers could experience the fireworks without creating crowds amid the ongoing novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.