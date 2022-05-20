The couple confirmed they were back on earlier this month after announcing their split in November

Kylie Prew Wishes a Happy Birthday to Her 'Favorite Human' JoJo Siwa: 'Love You More Than Life'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdO8z5oMSWK/ p._kylie_.p ya know that one song from Cinderella that goes like “so this is loveeee”? yeah, that :)💙♾ 1w

Love is in the air!

JoJo Siwa celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday and to mark the occasion, girlfriend Kylie Prew isn't holding back on proclaiming her love for the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday to my favorite human," Prew wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of the couple kissing at the beach. "I love you more than life itself."

"19 never looked so good," she added.

Kylie Prew/Instagram Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa | Credit: Kylie Prew/Instagram

Siwa later reposted the Instagram Story, writing "I love you too much" over the top.

Earlier this month, the Dance Moms alum confirmed she and Prew were back on after their split in November through a series of Instagram photos from their trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. In the photos, Siwa planted a kiss on Prew's cheek.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍♾," Siwa captioned the post.

Since then, both Prew and Siwa have showed off their happy relationship on social media. On May 6, Prew shared a photo from their Disney World trip with Siwa kissing her on the cheek and captioned it, "ya know that one song from Cinderella that goes like "so this is loveeee"? yeah, that :)💙♾"

On Monday, Siwa shared a photo on Instagram where they share a smooch at the beach, directly in front of a lifeguard tower painted like the Pride flag.

Siwa and Prew previously made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. At the time, it was the pair's one-month anniversary.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," the reality star said. "And since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!"

Added Siwa, "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine. Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

After nearly one year together, Siwa announced the pair's split on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast last November. "I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," she said.