Kylie Prew Says She and JoJo Siwa Broke Up Again 'Almost Two Months' Ago: 'Everything's Fine'

"Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air," Prew told fans in a recent Instagram Live stream

By
Published on August 19, 2022 11:48 AM
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew are seen on September 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew. Photo: Wil R/Star Max/GC Images

Following a short reunion, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have split again.

In a clip from a recent Instagram Live stream that's since been shared on TikTok, Prew, 18, told viewers she's no longer dating Siwa, 19 — but there's no bad blood between the exes.

"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don't want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am," said Prew during the live stream.

She continued, "I've been single for almost two months and it's OK. It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."

Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew. Jerritt Clark/GC Images

The former Dance Moms star hasn't spoken publicly about the breakup, but Prew ensured fans they're both "safe and happy and healthy."

"That's all that matters, and it doesn't need to be drama," Prew said.

Representatives for Siwa declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

After meeting in 2020 and going public with their relationship in February 2021, one month after Siwa came out as LGBTQ, the pair dated for nine months before splitting that October.

"I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," Siwa revealed on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast in early November 2021. "But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life."

She added that she felt "really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end."

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena, California.
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew. Leon Bennett/Getty

After a brief rumored fling with Katie Mills, Siwa and Prew seemed to reconcile their romance in April 2022 before officially confirming they were back together the following month.

In June, Siwa chatted with PEOPLE about her new Facebook Watch series JoJo Goes, which features multiple appearances from Prew. At the time, she spoke about taking a new approach to their then-rekindled relationship.

"It's really nice. It's good to have people that have your best interest around you, and she really does have mine," said Siwa. "We're still learning things, setting new boundaries, releasing boundaries... all the normal things."

