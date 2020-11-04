"We just kind of hung out. I don't even know what that means, but we hung out and he kind of put me on the spot a bit," Kylie Minogue said about her interaction with Prince

Kylie Minogue Says She Nearly Recorded a Song with Prince: 'I Had an Almost Dream Come True'

We just can't get this almost-collab out of our heads.

Chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music earlier this week, Kylie Minogue revealed that she was close to recording a song alongside Prince in the early '90s.

Minogue, 52, told the radio show host that she met the "Purple Rain" legend after one of his shows in London — and that the two almost recorded a track.

“Well, I had an almost dream come true, which was with Prince,” she told Lowe, according to Billboard. "We just kind of hung out. I don't even know what that means, but we hung out and he kind of put me on the spot a bit. He was like, 'So where are your lyrics?'"

Minogue then says she returned home with "a cassette in my hand with Prince singing" called "Baby Doll."

"He who slept four hours a night or something and just created stuff the rest of the other 20 hours. That was my almost, we didn't record it," she said.

"I suggested it to my label and I think he would want it to do it all and they weren't into that," she added. "That was that. I might've been kind of gutsy, but I wasn't... I wasn't sure enough of myself to say, 'No.'"

Although that superstar collab never happened, Minogue has worked with several top-notch artists over the years, including Frank Sinatra on her Kylie Christmas album, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on duet "Where the Wild Roses Grow" and with Enrique Iglesias on "Beautiful."