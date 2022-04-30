Kylie Jenner Wishes 'My Love' Travis Scott a Happy 31st Birthday: 'The Most Special Person'

"Happy birthday my love my best friend," Kylie Jenner wrote to Travis Scott on Saturday in a sweet tribute for the Astroworld artist's 31st birthday

Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Travis Scott as he turns another year older.

The Kardashians star, 24, marked her partner's 31st birthday Saturday with a photo of the couple in a sweet embrace on her Instagram Story, accompanied with a tribute to the nine-time Grammy Award nominee.

"Happy birthday my love my best friend," Jenner wrote with the photo. "The most special person and father to our babies."

Jenner and Scott were first romantically linked at Coachella in April 2017 and they welcomed a baby boy this February. The couple also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Although they announced the newborn's name as Wolf Jacques, the mother of two said last month that they've changed at least his first name, as Wolf "just really didn't feel like it was him."

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner has become "extra mellow" since welcoming her second child, adding: "Becoming a mother of two has softened her even more."

"Kylie's such a good and nurturing mother. She really is the best mom and is always hands-on and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi. She's super sweet with those kids," the insider said.

Scott's birthday comes after he was announced this week as a headliner for Primavera Sound's upcoming festivals in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile alongside artists including Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Björk.

The event marks his return to the music festival circuit for the first time since 10 people were killed in a crowd rush at last year's Astroworld Festival tragedy.

In March, Scott announced Project HEAL, a string of community-focused charity initiatives, and claimed he's taken time to "grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community" alongside its launch.