Kylie Jenner Stars as a Goddess in Boyfriend Travis Scott's 'Stop Trying to Be God' Music Video

Just three days after the release of Astroworld, Travis Scott dropped the visual for “Stop Trying to Be God,” and it features a star-studded cast.

In the video directed by Dave Meyers, Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner makes a cameo covered in gold paint.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 20, is then seen again at the end of the video holding a lamb, who mouths “stop trying to be God.”

Musician James Blake, 29, also makes an appearance.

The video is packed with biblical references from Scott, 26, walking among sheep, to baptizing fans that seemingly turn into mini versions of himself, to acting as God in heaven all while the world goes up in flames.

Although not pictured, Kid Cudi, 34, can be heard humming as Stevie Wonder, 68, plays the harmonica.

Hours after dropping the music video, Scott shared a sweet photo of the couple’s 6-month-old daughter Stormi Webster wearing an Astroworld onesie.

“Come home my baby ready to rock and roll. !!!!” Scott captioned the shot, which doesn’t show Stormi’s entire face.

Stormi isn’t the only one showing support for the rapper.

In addition to being Scott’s muse in the music video, Jenner wore an Astroworld t-shirt on the night of its release at Lollapalooza.

“You didn’t have to go this hard baby,” Jenner captioned the post of herself posing in the t-shirt paired with black pants.

“Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life,” Jenner added.

On the album, Scott references both Jenner and Stormi.

“Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes/got these other bitches shook,” Scott raps on “Sicko Mode.”

“We just rocked Coachella, I gave her of half of the check/It was good sex, I didn’t mention to the net/Didn’t pass the loud, that was out of respect,” Scott said on “Skeletons,” recounting the early stages of he and Jenner’s romance.

The couple have been dating since April 2017, when they connected at Coachella. They welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

Last week, Jenner joined the rapper at Lollapalooza in Chicago to celebrate his album launch. The couple was seen cuddling while an exclusive group of friends and fans listened to the album.

In videos circulating on social media, Jenner can be seen giving Scott a hug as they swayed to the music. Later in the night, the two were also spotted sharing a sweet kiss.