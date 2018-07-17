Kylie Jenner Reveals She and Travis Scott 'Don't Go on Dates' Since They Met at Coachella

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are opening up about their private relationship.

The young power couple, who appear on the August cover of GQ, sat down with the men’s magazine and talked about how they met.

“We don’t go on dates,” Jenner, 20, said in the interview, confirming that their first date — when they met at Coachella — was more of a low-key hangout.

Indeed, the beauty business mogul and the rapper, 26, were first introduced at the Indio, California, music festival in April 2017, and their relationship quickly took off.

Travis Soctt and Kylie Jenner Paola Kudacki exclusively for GQ

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” Jenner recalled. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ So I just went on tour.”

Jenner added, “I think it is” romantic that she immediately hit the road with the popular hip-hop artist.

“I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him,” she said.

It was during their time on the road that the pair solidified their bond.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Paola Kudacki exclusively for GQ

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason,” Jenner said. “We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

Fast-forward to Feb. 1, 2018, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and musician welcomed their daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner with Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Scott revealed that Stormi’s birth was the last time he shed a tear: “As soon as I heard her crying…” he said, adding: “It was crazy. I was there through the hell…the epidural and s–t.”

And sharing a baby has only brought them closer together.

As a source told PEOPLE of Jenner in May: “Her relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger. Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on,” the source added at the time. “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”