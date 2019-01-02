Kendall and Kylie Jenner Spotted with Travis Scott at Drake's Party Amid Ongoing Kanye West Feud

Kanye West may currently be embroiled in an argument with Drake, but that doesn’t seem to be carrying over to members of his extended family.

On Monday, West’s sisters-in-law Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were spotted at Drake’s New Year’s Eve party at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah, ringing in 2019 with the “Hotline Bling” rapper.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were there alongside their respective love interests — Kendall, 23, spotted by a PEOPLE source with on-again, off-again beau Ben Simmons, 22, and Kylie, 21, seen with boyfriend and baby-daddy Travis Scott, 26.

Kylie and Scott were photographed entering the event, with the makeup mogul showing off her new icy blue hair in a white tuxedo jacket dress with pink shoes. Scott wore plaid brown pants with a white T-shirt, and carried a brown jacket.

Kendall was also spotted by photographers inside the event, hanging behind Drake in a neon green top.

Their night out came hours after West reignited his feud with Drake, criticizing him for following his wife on Instagram back in September, when tensions between the two rappers were at an all-time high.

“I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake,” the Ye rapper, 41, wrote in a since-deleted Tweet, including a devil emoji after the Canadian rapper’s name. “He followed my wife on Instagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiance [sic] in a song.”

“Who’s [sic] bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?” he continued, adding “this person is not Drskes [sic] friend.”

Over the weekend, West also tweeted and deleted several heated messages about Drake. “He dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me,” West wrote in another deleted message, echoing a claim he made in December, when he tweeted over 125 times about the “In My Feelings” rapper, 32.

West went on to demand a “public apology” from Drake for following his wife on Instagram in September. “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f—ing wife on Instagram,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.” Drake and Kanye West Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Drake no longer follows Kardashian on the social media platform, though he does follow Kris Jenner and the popular fan account @kanyedoingthings. The Canadian rapper has yet to respond to West’s recent rants.

He and West have been going back and forth in the public eye for months, leading back to when West dropped his album, Ye, weeks before Drake’s own album, Scorpion. From there, the two — who had been working behind the scenes together — launched into a war of words, West claiming at the worst of it that Drake had threatened his family.

Scott caught up in the feud too. In “Sicko Mode,” which features Drake, the two rap about how they prefer “checks over stripes” — which refers to Nike, a brand they both have deals with, and Adidas, which makes West’s Yeezy sneakers.

Luckily for Scott though, West doesn’t appear to be holding that grudge. On Dec. 15, West tweeted that despite the drama, “it’s all love” between him and Scott. “Everyone is good, moved on, living life,” Kylie later wrote on Twitter. “It’s only positive energy.”

“Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same,” said the insider, adding that “Kim just wants him off Twitter.”