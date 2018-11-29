Kylie Jenner Entertains the Crowd with Travis Scott During Concert — Watch Her Sky-High Appearance

Does Kylie Jenner have a second career waiting for her on the stage?

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, got a taste of the concert life when she joined boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, in front of the crowd during his show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Footage of Jenner’s big moment shows her in a slow-moving roller coaster with Scott as he raps and she takes in the view. “[Scott] singing to @KylieJenner in the roller coaster at @TheGarden was the best part of the night,” one fan tweeted.

On her Instagram story, the mom of one posted a picture of the concert, circled her faraway form and wrote, “thats me.”

Jenner geared up for her appearance in a sensible way — with a yummy Italian meal that she shared a glimpse of on her Instagram story.

She also offered a peek at her chic N.Y.C. ensemble on her Instagram as well — and in a “Get Ready with Me on Tour” YouTube video: pink eye shadow, a black beanie, a patterned overcoat and shiny black pants.

The doting parents did not bring daughter Stormi, 10 months on Saturday, along for the roller coaster ride. On Tuesday, however, Stormi got in on the fun at her dad’s first Madison Square Garden show by bopping along to a video of him backstage.

“MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” Scott captioned videos of Stormi bouncing and giggling as her dad entertained the audience.

After the Tuesday concert, Jenner and Scott were spotted holding hands in the Big Apple as the makeup maven rocked a silvery wig.

In August, Jenner announced that she and Stormi would be joining Scott on his Astroworld tour. “Me and storm ready for tour,” she wrote on Instagram.

In November, she gushed about Scott’s career success alongside adorable snapshots of Stormi and her dad. “Only the people around you really know how hard you work,” she said. “I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.”