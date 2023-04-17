Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall at Coachella amid Model's Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner teamed up with her sister at the music festival on Sunday, days after her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny performed on Friday night.

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on April 17, 2023 07:30 AM
Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie and Kendall Jenner made Coachella a family event Sunday.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, joined her older sister, 27, at the annual music festival, where the supermodel was recently spotted in the crowd as Bad Bunny — with whom she's fueled romance rumors in recent months — performed his headline set on Friday.

Kylie shared a series of snapshots from the Californian festival on Sunday, including one of her and Kendall posing and puckering up together.

Another photo appeared to show the siblings walking backstage together at the event, while Kylie also showed off her festival fashion in the carousel.

The Kardashians star sported a white leather jacket over a semi-sheer crop top and lace bra, teaming the look with white sunglasses and a denim midi skirt. Meanwhile, Kendall rocked a cropped white top, denim shorts and a black belt.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner Instagram

In a video posted on TikTok over the weekend, Kendall could be seen dancing as Bad Bunny, 29, played his Un Verano Sin Ti hit "Después de la Playa."

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Kendall and the Peurto Rican rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — were "spending time together."

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," added another source. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.

"She likes him and is having fun," the source continued. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie and Kendall weren't the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to hit Coachella over the weekend.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker documented her experience in the desert on Friday as her husband Travis Barker took to the stage during Blink-182's debut set on the Sahara stage.

"My first @blink182 show!" Kardashian, 43, captioned her post.

"Your coming on tour with me 🏟️ 🥁," drummer Barker, 47, added in the comments section.

Blink 182's performance marked the first time the punk-rock group's original members — Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — appeared on stage together since 2015, when DeLonge, also 47, left the group.

In one video, Kardashian was seen wrapping her arms and legs around Barker in a hug, while another showed her view from the side and front of the stage as the band performed.

The mother of three also shared photos of Barker's broken drumstick, a snapshot of her husband onstage and a picture of herself posing with Barker's son, Landon Barker, and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

Coachella made the surprise announcement on Thursday that Blink-182 would be added to its Friday lineup in an Instagram post displaying a calendar of performances for the day.

"Take off your pants and jacket ☀️," the festival captioned the photo, referring to one of the band's songs.

