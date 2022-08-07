Kylie Jenner and Stormi Support Travis Scott in London at His First Solo Show Since Astroworld Tragedy

NBA Players Kevin Durant and James Harden also came out to celebrate the rapper's solo return to the stage

By
Published on August 7, 2022 02:16 PM
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Support Travis Scott in London at His First Solo Show Since Astroworld Tragedy. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg78TvEJ8F6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Travis Scott's family and friends put on a strong display of support during his big night in London.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster, 4, joined the rapper as he returned to the stage for his first solo show since the Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 attendees in Houston, Texas, last November.

In a post shared via Instagram on Saturday, Jenner, 24, Stormi, and Scott, 31, can be seen embracing each other backstage to celebrate the occasion. One snap showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder holding her daughter as the two sat in the audience wearing matching neon pants.

Another photo featured the mother-daughter duo putting their hands up in the air while having a blast at the concert.

Jenner also included a video of a joyful Scott celebrating the sold-out show, screaming and hugging friends backstage with NBA players Kevin Durant and James Harden. In the clip, Durant popped a bottle of champagne to honor the special moment.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Another video in the post displayed Jenner and Scott walking hand in hand behind a car with a license plate that read "3 HRH" in what appeared to be a parking space.

The London outing for the trio came just a few days prior to Jenner's 25th birthday, which will take place on August 10.

The concert also marked almost one year since a crowd rush at Scott's Astroworld Festival.

Last month, Scott made his first music festival appearance since the fatal tragedy during Future's set at Rolling Loud in Miami, joining the 38-year-old rapper to perform their collab "Hold That Heat" before launching into Scott's tracks "Goosebumps" and "No Bystanders."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Scott later performed in front of a lively crowd at Miami nightclub E11EVEN. He previously made his return to the stage at the same venue in May, the same month as his most recent performance at Zouk Nightclub.

A total of 10 people were killed in a crowd rush during the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November. The Utopia artist has since offered to pay for the victims' funeral services, but several families have declined the offer. Scott currently faces a class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 2,800 other victims.

In March, Scott announced Project HEAL, a string of community-focused charity initiatives, and said he's taken time to "grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community" alongside its launch.

"Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change," Scott wrote on Instagram at the time. "This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

Scott paused his performance at The Day Party: Independence Day concert in Coney Island, Brooklyn last month to ensure fans' safety as some were seen scaling a lighting structure.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Pauses Outdoor Concert in New York Over Safety Concerns

"Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you're OK though, my brother. You hear me?" he said into the mic as the audience members climbed back down and the performance continued.

A rep for Scott told PEOPLE at the time: "Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night's performance."

