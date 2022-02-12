The superstar DJ and producer spoke with PEOPLE ahead of headlining Sports Illustrated The Party X Palm Tree Crew's pre-Super Bowl event

Kygo Reveals 'Dream' Collab and Talks DNCE's Return: 'It's Very Cool to Be Part of Their Comeback'

Kygo's keeping the music coming!

The Norwegian DJ and producer, 30, known for his tropical beats and superstar collaborations, chatted with PEOPLE about his upcoming single ahead of his headlining performance at Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl pre-game party on Saturday.

Titled "Dancing Feet," Kygo has teamed up with Joe Jonas and his funk-pop group, DNCE, for their upbeat track dropping on Feb. 25. The DJ tells PEOPLE being a part of the band's return after their four-year hiatus and working with Jonas was "fun" and "organic" experience.

"I only met Joe briefly at a festival a couple of years ago, but he's a super nice guy," Kygo tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Joe recorded vocals and it just sounded amazing."

He adds, "I feel like we're all just very excited about this song, and obviously it's very cool to be part of their comeback."

Kygo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty/Coachella

Having produced chart-topping hits that've racked up billions of streams worldwide, Kygo's gained respect in the industry from fans and artists alike. While Kygo doesn't get "starstruck" like he did earlier in his career, he revealed who currently excites him now.

"I've actually been in the studio with Chris Martin, who's definitely one of my favorite artists of all time, a dream for me," says Kygo, adding, "Just being in the studio and jamming with him was definitely a very cool experience."

Kygo Credit: Mike Windle/Getty

"Definitely, Coldplay would be great. So hopefully we'll get a song together," says Kygo. "The Weeknd has been on top of my list for a while as well, so I think Coldplay and the Weeknd would be top two dream collabs right now."

The DJ and producer's tropical, melodic, EDM sound has become synonymous with music festivals and venues all over the globe –– ranging from Coachella in California to TomorrowWorld in Belgium. While performing in front of millions is just another day on the job, he reveals that "the traveling and jet lag" is "the most exhausting part."

A big proponent of a good night's rest, Kygo says the key to keeping the adrenaline high is not only "sleep" (and "Red Bull") –– but "feeling the energy from the crowd," adding, "You kind of forget that you're tired, and it's just a lot of fun."

While Kygo's energy levels are crucial to a successful performance, it's also part of his duty to ensure that the crowd's spirits are high as well – a task that's accomplished by "fireworks, co2, confetti, and a lot of pyro[technics]," he says.

JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

But those aren't the only tactics he uses, as he loves to bring out surprise guests to really keep the fans excited, saying, "The response is always great when I bring singers with me."

"And I have that for tomorrow night as well," Kygo teases about his performance at Sports Illustrated The Party X Palm Tree Crew – where he's set to headline alongside Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, David Solomon, and DJ Irie.

Sports Illustrated teamed up with Kygo's lifestyle brand, Palm Tree Crew, as well as ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports for an unforgettable night of music ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Century Park in Los Angeles, California.

"I've never been to the Super Bowl, and football for me means soccer," says Norwegian-native Kygo, adding, "I think it's cool to just be part of it. I'm excited. There's gonna be a lot of people in town, and it's just gonna be a fun weekend."