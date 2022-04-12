Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s 1969 left-handed Fender Mustang guitar is expected to go for between $600,000 and $800,000

Kurt Cobain's Guitar from 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Music Video Up for Auction in May

Kurt Cobain's guitar that he played in Nirvana's 1991 "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video will be up for auction next month, with experts estimating it'll go for a final selling price between $600,000 and $800,000.

The 1969 left-handed Fender Mustang guitar will be available for bidding during Julien's Auctions' "Music Icons" event, taking place both online and live in New York on May 20, 21, and 22, according to a press release.

It's one of two Fender Mustangs that the Nirvana frontman owned before his death. Cobain died by suicide on April 5, 1994 at age 27.

"I'm left-handed, and it's not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars," Cobain told Guitar World in 1991. "But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite."

The auction will be held in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month with a portion of the proceeds for the three-day event being donated to mental health awareness campaign "Kicking the Stigma."

Ahead of the event, Darren Julien — Julien's Auctions president and CEO — said having Cobain's guitar to auction is "one of our greatest privileges and most distinguished honors."

"[It is] one of the most culturally significant and historically important guitars not only of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana's legacy but in all of rock music history," Julien said in the release. "Rarely do personally owned items from Kurt Cobain with this incredible and unprecedented provenance of his life and career become available for public sale."

Along with the guitar, NFTs for the green striped sweater and Converse sneakers Cobain wore in the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video will hit the auction block.

Kurt Cobain Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Julien's Auctions is also selling Cobain's 1965 Dodge Dart 170 4-door sedan — nicknamed "Baby Blue" and the only known car that was owned and driven by the musician. The car is estimated to sell for up to $600,000. According to the release, the vehicle has remained with the musician's sister, Kim, for the last 28 years.

Back in 2020, another rare guitar owned by Cobain was put up for auction with Julien's Auctions.