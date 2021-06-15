Kurt Cobain's Self-Portrait Sketch from 1992 Sells at Auction for $281,250

The Nirvana rocker, who died in April 1994, wrote on the drawing, "I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!"

A rare, decades-old drawing by late rock star Kurt Cobain sold at auction for a whopping six figures.

Over the weekend, Julien's Auctions reported that a self-portrait caricature by the Nirvana artist, circa 1992, sold in the Music Icons auction for $281,250.

Scribbled in black felt pen on stationary from TNT Music Centre in Singapore while on Nirvana's Nevermind album promotional tour, the drawing is signed "Kurdt Kobain Rock Star." Beside the doodle of himself playing guitar, the rocker wrote: "I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!"

Cobain died by suicide on April 5, 1994, at his Seattle home after a lengthy battle with drug addiction and depression. He was 27.

Julien's Auctions has previously broken world auction sales records with Cobain memorabilia. The 1959 Martin D-18E guitar he played during MTV Unplugged in New York sold for $6,010,000 last summer, making it the world's most expensive guitar ever sold at auction at the time.

Other big sellers from this weekend's Music Icons auction include a 1994 blue Cloud guitar made by Andy Beech and commissioned by Prince, which went for $281,250, and a stage-worn costume designed by Bob Mackie for Cher's 2002 The Farewell Tour, which sold for $115,200.

In February, Courtney Love paid tribute to late husband Cobain on what would have been his 54th birthday. She was married to the musician from 1992 until his death in 1994, and they shared daughter Frances Bean, now 28.

"Happy birthday beautiful boy," Love captioned her post, before including a quote from the liner notes of Nirvana's 1992 compilation album Incesticide.

"'At this point I have a request for our fans. If any of you hate homosexuals, people of a different color, or women, please, do this one favor for us - leave us the f--- alone! Don't come to our shows and don't buy our records' KC liner notes 'Incesticide' 1993," she wrote.