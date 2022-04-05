Kurt Cobain's Best Moments: His Life in Photos
The Nirvana rocker died on April 5, 1994, at just 27 years old
Remembering Kurt Cobain
Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died by suicide at 27 years old on April 5, 1994. Twenty-eight years after his death, fans and friend still remember the rocker with touching Instagram tributes and musical memories. Here, a look back at some of his bigger moments.
Nirvana on Tour
Cobain mans the mic in Long Beach, California, in 1990 on the band's Bleach Tour.
Nirvana at the MTV VMAs
Cobain and Nirvana perform at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.
Nirvana Performs in Seattle
The band came up in the golden era of MTV; here, Cobain rocks out at MTV Live and Loud in his homebase of Seattle in 1993.
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love
Cobain with his new bride in December 1992 at a concert in Hollywood.
Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl
Cobain and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl were incredibly close. In a 2021 interview with Classic Rock Magazine, Grohl said, "I still have dreams that we're in Nirvana, that we're still a band. I still dream there's an empty arena waiting for us to play."
Kurt Cobain with Courtney Love and Frances Bean
Arriving at the 10th annual VMAs in L.A. in 1993 with wife Courtney Love and their 1-year-old daughter, Frances Bean.
Kurt Cobain on MTV Unplugged
The band's 1993 MTV Unplugged performance was considered one of their most iconic; at a 2020 auction, the guitar he played sold for $6 million.