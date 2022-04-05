Kurt Cobain's Best Moments: His Life in Photos

The Nirvana rocker died on April 5, 1994, at just 27 years old

By Kate Hogan April 05, 2022 04:32 PM

Remembering Kurt Cobain

Credit: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died by suicide at 27 years old on April 5, 1994. Twenty-eight years after his death, fans and friend still remember the rocker with touching Instagram tributes and musical memories. Here, a look back at some of his bigger moments. 

Nirvana on Tour

Credit: Kevin Estrada/Shutterstock

Cobain mans the mic in Long Beach, California, in 1990 on the band's Bleach Tour.

Nirvana at the MTV VMAs

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Cobain and Nirvana perform at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. 

Nirvana Performs in Seattle

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The band came up in the golden era of MTV; here, Cobain rocks out at MTV Live and Loud in his homebase of Seattle in 1993. 

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love

Credit: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

Cobain with his new bride in December 1992 at a concert in Hollywood. 

Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cobain and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl were incredibly close. In a 2021 interview with Classic Rock Magazine, Grohl said, "I still have dreams that we're in Nirvana, that we're still a band. I still dream there's an empty arena waiting for us to play."

Kurt Cobain with Courtney Love and Frances Bean

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Arriving at the 10th annual VMAs in L.A. in 1993 with wife Courtney Love and their 1-year-old daughter, Frances Bean.

Kurt Cobain on MTV Unplugged

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The band's 1993 MTV Unplugged performance was considered one of their most iconic; at a 2020 auction, the guitar he played sold for $6 million.

By Kate Hogan