KT Tunstall Releases Charity Song 'Wash Ya Hands' amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"Sometimes the best way to get information out there is via an absolute banger of a song," KT Tunstall says

All proceeds from the track, featuring Grace Savage and The Freelance Hellraiser, will be split between the nonprofit organizations War Child UK and WaterAid for their coronavirus funds.

"It's amazing that KT's brilliant single is continuing our history of supporting some of the world’s most vulnerable children with the power of music," War Child CEO Rob Williams said. "It's the generosity of artists like KT that means right now our teams are on the ground delivering vital aid to those who need it most. Thank you."

Tunstall, 44, will release a video for "Wash Ya Hands" later this month, using video submissions of fans singing and dancing along to the song.

"Sometimes the best way to get information out there is via an absolute banger of a song," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I loved putting this together in lockdown and can’t wait to see how creative fans and their families manage to get when it comes to the final video."

"The best part is, the chorus is 20 seconds long," she adds, referencing CDC recommendations for hand washing. "Perfect for the ideal thorough hand wash!"

The informational lyrics detail the rules people have been urged to follow to protect against the coronavirus.

"There’s no denying it’s a crazy situation/We need to treat each other right/Got to get down with important information/Until this thing is out of sight," Tunstall sings.

She continues in the chorus, "Wash ya hands when you can/Keep on following the plan/Don't put your fingers on your face/Keep your distance/Give a wave/Call your friends, send your love/Shout out who you're thinking of/And if you gotta cough/Don't be dumb/And don't forget your thumbs."

