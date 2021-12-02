Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande also enjoy truffle pizza while out and about together, the Broadway star revealed

Kristin Chenoweth Reveals She and Ariana Grande Would Go on Double Dates: 'We Went Bowling'

Kristin Chenoweth's friendship with Ariana Grande runs deeps!

The Tony Award-winning actress, 53, revealed on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she and the "Positions" singer, 28, would go on double dates together.

Chenoweth — who first met Grande backstage at a performance of Broadway's Wicked, in which she played Glinda, when the pop star was 10 — told guest host Jay Leno that they very much enjoyed hanging out with each other and their plus-ones.

"We've had some dates — well not as a couple, which there's nothing wrong with that — but with other partners, yeah we've had some dates," said Chenoweth.

Chenoweth is now engaged to musician Josh Bryant, while Grande married husband Dalton Gomez in May.

Chenoweth explained that they keep things low-key, adding, "We like bowling, we like truffle pizza from Craig's here in L.A."

Last month, after it was announced that Grande will play Glinda in the upcoming Jon M. Chu film adaptation of Wicked, Chenoweth was one of the first to congratulate her.

"I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande! The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!!" Chenoweth captioned a post that featured a throwback photo of herself and Grande along with Grande's grandmother, Marjorie, after a performance of Wicked.

The post also included a screenshot of an old tweet from Grande written in 2011. "Loved seeing Wicked again…amazing production!" she wrote. "Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (which was later adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland).

The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, as well as a Grammy Award.