Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto and More Stars Perform a Rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Some of your favorite movie stars are embracing their inner teen angst.

Actors included in W Magazine's 2022 Best Performances Issue shared their take on Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "Drivers License" in a new video for their "lyrical improv" series.

Jodie Comer, Jared Leto, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Emilia Jones, Zazie Beetz, Simon Rex, Saniyya Sidney, Filippo Scotti, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ruth Negga are among the stars featured in the video putting their own personal twist on the track.

Stewart, 31, opted to recite the lyrics of the song like a poetry reading, while Comer, 28, did an impressive job belting out the lyrics. Rex, 47, playfully hit various notes as he attempted to sing the song.

Kristen Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo, Jared Leto Kristen Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo, Jared Leto | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

At the end of the video, the stars laughed at their own performances, with Leto, 50, even saying that he felt like "William Shatner" during his take.

The mashup video comes ahead of the Oscars, set to take place on March 27 with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes as hosts.

"Drivers License" was Rodrigo's debut single and released in January 2021. The single topped the charts for eight consecutive weeks and became the first track to surpass 1 billion global streams.

Last week, the news broke of Rodrigo's split from her music video producer boyfriend Adam Faze, seven months after they were first spotted spending time together.

"They've been over for a bit now," a source told PEOPLE.

Over the summer, Rodrigo, 19, and Faze, 24, sparked romance rumors when they were seen cuddling up to one another and holding hands at the Space Jam 2 premiere in California.

While neither Faze nor Rodrigo ever confirmed the romance, she told PEOPLE in June that she was a "lot happier now" than when she wrote the lyrics to her hit debut album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs, and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

Last week, Rodrigo also announced that her upcoming Disney+ documentary, titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film), is set for release on March 25.