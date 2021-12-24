Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Release Christmas Cover of 'Jingle Bells'

The song features Kris Jenner on vocals, Kourtney Kardashian on bells, and Travis Barker on the drums

Santa Claus works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.

The mega momager, 66, dropped a holidays surprise on Friday: her very own cover of the James Lord Pierpont Christmas classic, "Jingle Bells," just in time for Christmas Eve.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Playing along on the 1-minute-and-30-second song is her 42-year-old daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, who plays the jingle bells. The Poosh founder's fiancé, Travis Barker, produced the song on "Kravis Records," and like his soon-to-be wife, the Blink-182 drummer can be heard playing the tune's upbeat drum track.

"A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner," Kourtney wrote in her Instagram Stories. "Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course."

Kris also shows up on the song's art, albeit a photo of her from back in the day. She poses in a red sequin dress in front of a chimney, adorned with Christmas stockings.

"My queen," daughter Khloé Kardashian, 37, wrote on Twitter, declaring on Instagram, "There's a new Christmas legend in town."

"Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells)," Kourtney joked. "But don't forget the iconic queen @krisjenner 🔔🥁🎄❤️."

"God I love you @KrisJenner," Khloé added on Instagram Stories. "Thank you @KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker for making this happen."

This is Kris's first released Christmas song, though she's been known to sing in the past, like in the infamous 1985 "I Like My Friends" music video she made when she turned 30 (set to the tune of Randy Newman's 1983 hit, "I Love LA").

Kylie also became a big of a viral meme with her "Rise and Shine" pipes too, so clearly the apple doesn't fall too far!

Travis Barker Travis Barker, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family will be singing a lot more Christmas caroles over the next two days as they celebrate the holiday, which Kris has long said is her favorite (she typically throws an extravagant Christmas Eve bash each year).

It'll be an extra-special year for Kourtney and Travis, who will be celebrating their first Christmas together since getting engaged.

"Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are," Kris told Ellen DeGeneres in October during an appearance on the comedian's self-titled talk show. "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love and they let us know they're so in love — constantly."

Travis, 46, is a big fan of Kris, sharing a birthday message to her on his Instagram Stories in November alongside a picture of them posing with Kourtney and Khloé. "Love you," he wrote.