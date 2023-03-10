Kris Jenner Goes Retro Glam for Meghan Trainor's 'Mother' Video as Khloé Kardashian Asks to Be 'Sisters'

Meghan Trainor is recruiting one of pop culture's favorite moms for her new "Mother" music video: Kris Jenner!

The Kardashians matriarch is front and center in the video for Trainor's newest single, a retro, doo-wop-inspired bop that samples The Chordette's 1954 hit "Mr. Sandman."

In the clip, Jenner, 67, dons full vintage glam — including a blonde bob, sparkly jewelry and a white Cult Gaia gown — as she lip-syncs and dances along to Trainor's vocals. At one point, fans get an aerial view of the star as she's spun around by dancers fanning her with feathers while singing, "I am your mother, you listen to me."

She and Trainor, 29, eventually appear on screen together in matching black dresses as they're flanked by backing dancers and suited men holding flowers, and Jenner later gets the closing shot as she sips a cup of tea and gives the camera a cheeky wink.

Trainor, who is expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, also uses the video to show off a sonogram of her second child as she sasses condescending men: "You with your God complex, but you can't even make life, bitch," she sings.

"I'm beyond excited to finally share 'Mother' with the world!" the star said in a statement. "This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn't valid. It's for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back."

The video, which was directed and choreographed by Charm La'Donna, received praise on social media from Jenner's actual daughters, including Kourtney Kardashian (who commented "THAT IS MY MOTHER 🔥") and Khloe Kardashian.

"Stop it I'm f---ing screaming! I am f---ing screaming! Oh my God thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let's be sisters," she commented.

"Mother" comes as part of the new deluxe release of Trainor's fifth album Takin' It Back, which dropped in October.

The singer, who welcomed son Riley in February 2021, announced her second pregnancy in January.

"What a blessing," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"