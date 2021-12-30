Kris Jenner Celebrates Her 'Jingle Bells' Cover Landing on Spotify's Top Song Debuts List
The momager's rendition of the James Lord Pierpont Christmas classic ranked fifth among songs to debut on Spotify between Dec. 24 and 26
Kris Jenner's rendition of "Jingle Bells" is a hit!
The reality star's cover of the James Lord Pierpont Christmas classic ranked fifth among songs to debut on Spotify between Dec. 24 and 26.
Jenner, 66, celebrated the occasion Tuesday on Instagram alongside a screenshot of her song, which she recorded with daughter Kourtney Kardashian and the Poosh founder's fiancé Travis Barker, sitting at No. 5 on the chart.
"Happy Holidays everybody!! Thank you so much for all the love and support for my Jingle Bells!" the reality TV star captioned the post.
"Thank you to @travisbarker and @kourtneykardash for the amazing song!!" Jenner added. "This was so much fun!! Love you guys! 🔔🎄🎁."
Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, replied to Jenner's announcement in the comment section with celebratory emojis.
On the 90-second track, Kardashian plays the bells behind her mother's vocals while the former Blink 182 member, who produced the track, plays the drums.
"A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Stories prior to the song's debut. "Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course."
The track's cover art, shared on Instagram by Jenner's daughter Khloé Kardashian, features a throwback photo of Jenner posing in a low-cut, sequined red dress with a wide smile in front of a brick fireplace adorned with Christmas stockings.
"My queen," Khloé, 37, wrote on Twitter. On Instagram, she proudly announced, "There's a new Christmas legend in town."
"Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells)," Kourtney joked in response to her sister's post. "But don't forget the iconic queen @krisjenner 🔔🥁🎄❤️."
"God I love you @KrisJenner," Khloé added on her Instagram Story. "Thank you @KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker for making this happen."