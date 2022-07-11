Carey and Jenner were among many celebrities in attendance at Dolce & Gabbana's star-studded fashion show in Italy on Saturday

Kris Jenner and Mariah Carey Pose for Photos at Dolce & Gabbana Show, Quote 'Fantasy' Lyrics on IG

It seems Kris Jenner is a member of Mariah Carey's Lambily.

Both superstars attended Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Women's Show in Sicily, Italy, on Saturday and posed together afterwards for a pair of photos shared to Instagram the following day. In the post's caption, Jenner quoted the late Ol' Dirty Bastard's verse from the remix of Carey's "Fantasy," and the legendary vocalist responded with the next lyric.

"Me and Mariah… Go back like babies with pacifiers," wrote Jenner, 66, on Instagram.

"Keepin' Fantasies hot like fiiiire 🔥🔥🔥 xoxo 💖" replied Carey, 53, in the comments section.

Released in 1995 as the lead single from Carey's Daydream album, "Fantasy" topped the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to the success of both its original version and remix featuring the Wu-Tang Clan co-founder, who died in 2004 at 35 years old.

Taken by Simon Huck, the photos see the Safely founder donning an extravagant white gown alongside Carey in a sleek black striped robe paired with a tiara. Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana appears alongside the pair in the second image.

In addition to Carey, several other celebrities reacted to the photos on Instagram, with Khloé Kardashian writing three separate comments: "QUEENS," "Ok this is EVERYTHING" and 'Are you well? I am not."

Kourtney Kardashian liked her mother's post, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton commented a series of heart emojis.

While gathering outdoors at the historic Piazza Duomo in front of the Syracuse Cathedral to witness the show, the famous faces also looked fabulous in their own magnificent ensembles.

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey | Credit: Dolce Gabbana

Before changing into the black robe, Carey attended wearing a colorful custom gown replicating the look of iconic Sicilian tiles. The dress was entirely hand-embroidered using Swarovski crystals.

The "Obsessed" musician finished her look with Alta Gioielleria earrings, a gold bijoux encrusted tiara and silver metallic platform sandals.

Kris Jenner Corey Gamble Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble | Credit: Dolce Gabbana

Jenner attended with boyfriend Corey Gamble, who donned a teal suit paired with multiple chain necklaces and black loafers for the occasion.