K-Pop Group VERIVERY Put Their Knowledge of Each Other to the Test

The boys of K-pop sensation VERIVERY have made fans move with their infectious hits since debuting in 2019. Now, Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Kangmin and Yongseung sit down with PEOPLE Magazine to take the K-Pop Quiz — and find out how well they really know each other.

As they celebrate the release of their sixth EP, Series 'O' Round 2: Hole, the pop idols have fun revealing their favorite songs, favorite snacks and what they can't live without. If Yeonho got stuck in an elevator and was forced to listen to one song, the guys struggle to find the correct answer. Hoyoung and Minchan both guess "Prom" off of their latest release, with Minchan calling it "the best song in his life," but only Hoyoung came up with the right choice: SWJA's "Run With Me." Yeonho loves the stunning ballad so much that he can't help but perform his "favorite line" for the other guys. "Prom" is still a major highlight for the group, with them all correctly deciding that it is Yeonho's favorite VERIVERY song.

When it comes to what Minchan would need with him on a deserted island, the "Trigger" hitmakers suggest a collection of things, ranging from a Chinese knife, a boat, and even Dongheon. Dongheon and Gyehyeon are both able to correctly answer water and a heating bad, but as Minchan points out, they're missing the most important item: PEOPLE Magazine. Kangmin assumes Gyehyeon's most prized possession was his phone, but Dongheon properly predicts a more person answer: "I know! Himself!" Gyehyeon confirms the response, admitting that he is "most valuable." As Minchan retorts, "His self-love is amazing."

There is also debate over Hoyoung's go-to snack on set, with most of the the guys assuming it to be jelly, before he reveals that he "always bring this to the set; it's in a bag." That was enough of a clue for his roommate Yeonho, who then exclaims the correct response: "Popcorn!" Food is very important to the guys, with all the members pointing out that Dongheon would rather go 30 days without his phone than spend his entire life without dessert. That said, Dongheon notes that "30 days without a phone would be inconvenient" because, as Kangmin says, "No phone, no life... we have to talk to [our fans] VERRERs."

Verivery Credit: Unioncom/VCG/Getty

The group runs through many more questions before coming to the most important: How would they like to spend the rest of their day? While Kangmin believes that if Hoyoung could choose to do anything for the rest of the day, he would be "hanging out with your puppy or going to New Zealand," Yongseung thinks he would be "laying in bed and watching variety shows." But the correct answer is awww-inducing: spending time with his fellow VERIVERY members. "I'm not suddenly being heartwarming - it's truly how I feel," Hoyoung gushes. "I actually really enjoy spending time with all the members."