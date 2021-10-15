K-Pop Group aespa Talking Finding Fans 'All Over the World' with Debut EP

This fierce foursome is making moves.

aespa, the K-pop girl group which consists of GISELLE, NINGNING, KARINA and WINTER is featured in PEOPLE's Ones to Watch package in this week's issue — and they tell PEOPLE they're thrilled that their audience has expanded all over the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's just so cool thinking that we have fans not only in Korea but over the whole world. We're so grateful that everyone is listening to our music," GISELLE, 20, says. "We really hope we will be able to see everyone face-to-face and actually go on tour soon."

The girl group released their debut EP titled Savage on Oct. 5, and KARINA, 21, says the project showcases their "new style" and "unique colors."

"We had a lot of fun making it as well, so we're very excited to showcase it to the world," KARINA says. "Moving forward, we'll continue to be the artist who showcases your music and meet the fan's expectation."

Savage follows the group's release of 2020's chart-topping "Black Mamba" — where they quickly earned 100 million YouTube views. To celebrate, the girl group filmed a music video, and WINTER, 20, says she's very thankful for the support during their breakthrough moment.

"When we heard all the reactions and saw all the great comments that we've been receiving [from] our performances and music, it felt like we really had grown alive from the beginning," WINTER says.

When asked who their dream collaboration would be, the girl group was quick to say they love Tinashe.

"It will be an honor to collaborate with an artist like Tinashe, [we think] her style of music will really mesh well together with aespa's. And it'll be really fun to create music together and to be able to work with such an amazing artist," NINGNING, 18, says.

aespa, who is widely known for its use of avatars, is very in tune with who's what in group superlatives.

The most outgoing is NINGING, KARINA is the big sister of the group, WINTER has the best cooking skills and GISELLE is the most stylish.