Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Double Date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Vegas

Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly have collaborated on several occasions, most recently for the latter's fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's worlds were bound to overlap, thanks to their pop-punk beaus.

On Saturday, the ladies enjoyed a double date with their respective boyfriends Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly as the foursome took in some mixed martial arts at UFC 260 in Las Vegas, where Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian, 41, cozied up to Barker, 45, in the VIP section at the UFC Apex, just a few feet away from Fox, 34, and Kelly, 30, who met a year ago on the set of their upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Barker and Kelly have collaborated on several occasions, most recently for the latter's fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall, which also featured Fox on the interlude track "Banyan Tree."

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Image zoom Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Blink-182 drummer raved about his relationship with Kardashian earlier this month on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that it's much easier dating a fellow parent.

"And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said. "It just comes natural, it's like a maturity thing. And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important."

A source confirmed the couple's relationship to PEOPLE in January, and the couple made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day weekend, long after they bonded over their kids.

Barker shares son Landon Asher, 17, and daughter Alabama Luella, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. Kardashian shares sons Mason Dash, 11, Reign Aston, 6, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 8, with ex Scott Disick, 37.

RELATED VIDEO: Shanna Moakler Has No 'Ill Will' Towards Ex Travis Barker's New Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder was "ready for a relationship with a more mature guy" when she started dating Barker, a source told PEOPLE last month, adding, "Kourtney and Travis have a long, long history and years of friendship. They've felt like family for years, and she's really close with Alabama, who's just a cool rock star kid."

Fox and MGK, whose real name Colson Baker, made their relationship Instagram official last July after they were first romantically linked that May. She starred as his love interest that month in the music video for his single "Bloody Valentine."

Megan Fox Image zoom Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

In addition to wearing a drop of Fox's blood on a necklace, they recently sparked engagement rumors, when the Jennifer's Body star was spotted wearing another piece of jewelry on her wedding ring finger. "They are very serious and plan on spending the future together," a source told PEOPLE in January. "There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now."