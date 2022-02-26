Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Shirtless Fiancé Travis Barker After Avril Lavigne Concert

Avril Lavigne just dropped her seventh studio album, Love Sux — which was released under Travis Barker's new label, DTA Records

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen on February 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands to themselves!

The couple was photographed leaving the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday evening, where they walked hand-in-hand as Barker, 46, went shirtless.

Kardashian, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer had just finished watching Avril Lavigne perform a concert at the iconic venue. Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox were also in attendance.

For the nighttime outing, Kardashian wore an all-black ensemble composed of a dress and thigh-high leather boots.

Barker, meanwhile, was photographed heading into the event wearing a leather motorcycle jacket over a white T-shirt before he nixed the attire while leaving the venue later on, when he was pictured holding drumsticks in one hand.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on February 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelly and Barker even joined Lavigne onstage at one point.

Kardashian and Barker's date night came about after a source told PEOPLE that the pair are planning their wedding and know exactly what they want for their upcoming nuptials.

The Poosh mogul and her beau — who got engaged last year — "want a very small wedding," a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne perform onstage at 'Avril Lavigne performs live at the Roxy for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series' on February 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

"There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy," the source continued. "She wants it very private with closest friends and family."

The insider added that Kardashian is "currently getting sketches of dresses" as well.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Parody Video About Their 'Fairytale Wedding'

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021, and they later made things Instagram official after Valentine's Day that year. The rocker then proposed at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif., in October 2021.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE Barker "was nervous, but Kardashian didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes."

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source explained. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

travis barker and kourtney kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Getty

The upcoming wedding will mark the first time Kardashian has made her way down the aisle. She shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick.