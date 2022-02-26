Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Shirtless Fiancé Travis Barker After Avril Lavigne Concert
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands to themselves!
The couple was photographed leaving the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday evening, where they walked hand-in-hand as Barker, 46, went shirtless.
Kardashian, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer had just finished watching Avril Lavigne perform a concert at the iconic venue. Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox were also in attendance.
Lavigne, 37, dropped her seventh studio album, Love Sux — which was released under Barker's new label, DTA Records — on Friday.
RELATED: Avril Lavigne Drops Seventh Studio Album Love Sux with Travis Barker's New Label DTA Records
For the nighttime outing, Kardashian wore an all-black ensemble composed of a dress and thigh-high leather boots.
Barker, meanwhile, was photographed heading into the event wearing a leather motorcycle jacket over a white T-shirt before he nixed the attire while leaving the venue later on, when he was pictured holding drumsticks in one hand.
Kelly and Barker even joined Lavigne onstage at one point.
Kardashian and Barker's date night came about after a source told PEOPLE that the pair are planning their wedding and know exactly what they want for their upcoming nuptials.
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Want 'Small Wedding' with Just 'Friends and Family': Source
The Poosh mogul and her beau — who got engaged last year — "want a very small wedding," a source told PEOPLE exclusively.
"There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy," the source continued. "She wants it very private with closest friends and family."
The insider added that Kardashian is "currently getting sketches of dresses" as well.
RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Parody Video About Their 'Fairytale Wedding'
PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021, and they later made things Instagram official after Valentine's Day that year. The rocker then proposed at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif., in October 2021.
At the time, an insider told PEOPLE Barker "was nervous, but Kardashian didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes."
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Gets Travis Barker's Initials Painted on Her Ring Fingers — See the Photos!
"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source explained. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."
The upcoming wedding will mark the first time Kardashian has made her way down the aisle. She shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick.
As for Barker, he was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Moakler, 46.