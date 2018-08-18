Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis' Estranged Wife Deven Dead at 39

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis’ estranged wife Deven Davis has died PEOPLE confirms. She was 39.

“The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis,” the family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We ask that you respect their privacy — and the privacy of those close to the family — and allow them the space to mourn in private. We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time.”

The 39-year-old former model’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, she reportedly suffered with sobriety and substance abuse throughout her life, according to TMZ.

In 2016, Jonathan, 47, filed for divorce from Deven and on Friday filed for a domestic violence restraining order, the outlet reports.

Jonathan was reportedly granted a temporary order, which prohibits Deven from visiting their two children or having any contact with the family’s dog.

Jonathan and Deven Davis Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Jonathan claimed Deven has struggled with drug abuse for over 20 years.

Jonathan alleged Deven was addicted to prescription and illegal narcotics and has been around their children while under the influence.

He also claimed his estranged wife “is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco,” according to TMZ.

RELATED ARTICLE: Korn Singer Felled By Blood Illness

Although Deven has battled addiction for many years, she was recently sober, but relapsed last Friday, Jonathan alleged in the documents, the outlet reports.

Jonathan and Deven got married in Hawaii in 2004.

They welcomed their first child together, Pirate in 2005. Jonathan and Deven had another child together in 2007 — a boy named Zeppelin.

Before Deven, Jonathan was married to Renee Perez and they share son Nathan, 22.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.