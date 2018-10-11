Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis' Wife Deven's Death Ruled Accident from Combo of 5 Different Drugs

Deven Davis — the estranged wife of Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis — died in August at age 39, and her cause of death has now been revealed.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Deven ingested a lethal combination of five different drugs. A toxicology report from her autopsy showed the presence of heroin, clonazepam (a sedative to treat seizures or anxiety), topiramate (for nerve pain) and fluoxetine (for depression) in her body when she died. The death was ruled an accident by medical examiners.

The former model had been suffering from substance abuse issues for nearly two decades, sources told TMZ. A Davis family rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jonathan and Deven Davis Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In August, the family told PEOPLE in a statement: “The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis. We ask that you respect their privacy — and the privacy of those close to the family — and allow them the space to mourn in private. We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time.”

In 2016, Jonathan, 47, filed for divorce from Deven and a domestic violence restraining order shortly before his wife’s death, TMZ reported. He was reportedly granted a temporary order, which prohibited Deven from visiting their two children or having any contact with the family’s dog. He also alleged Deven was addicted to prescription and illegal narcotics and has been around their children while under the influence.

Jonathan and Deven Davis Kevin Winter/Getty

At the time of her death, Deven was recently sober, but then she relapsed. A few days later, the singer spoke out about the tragic loss on Twitter.

“There has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife, Deven, and I want my voice to be heard,” Jonathan wrote. “Over the past decade, my wife has been very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend.”

He continued: “Deven had a huge heart, and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving, and hilarious person.”

The couple married in Hawaii in 2004 and welcomed their first son together, Pirate, in 2005. Jonathan and Deven had another child together in 2007 — a boy named Zeppelin. Jonathan was previously married to Renee Perez and they share son Nathan, 22.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.