Korn frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive in August, and James “Munky” Shaffer contracted the virus in September

Korn Drummer Ray Luzier Becomes Third Member to Test Positive for COVID This Year, Will Miss 3 Shows

Korn has been dealt yet another COVID-related blow.

The nu-metal band's drummer Ray Luzier announced that he will miss a handful of shows following a positive COVID test, making him the third band member to contract the virus in just three months.

Luzier, 51, announced the news on social media Thursday, writing that both he and his wife Aspen tested positive.

"Ummm.. yep. I've only missed 1 show in 14 years with @korn_official, so it infuriates me to me miss these next few shows! My wife Aspen & I tested positive for the junk several days ago," he wrote. "We're doing fine, thanks to all who've reached out with the positive messages to us, much love to you!"

Aric Improta, drummer for Fever 333 and Night Verses, will fill in for Luzier while he recovers.

Luzier will miss three shows in Las Vegas, Fresno and Oakland on Friday, Saturday and Monday, the band said in a statement.

"We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray and he should be back to play the Los Angeles shows with us," the statement said, referring to dates at the Banc of California on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

Luzier's positive test comes after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive in August, which prompted the band to reschedule six tour dates and cancel two.

Then, in September, guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer tested positive, though the tour was able to carry on without him.

In a video shared to Instagram on Aug. 29, Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch detailed the toll that COVID had taken on Davis, 50.