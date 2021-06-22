The musician thanked fans for their "support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with"

Korn Bassist Fieldy Announces He Will Be Taking a Break from the Band to Deal with 'Bad Habits'

Korn bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu is taking a break from the band.

On Monday, the 51-year-old musician shared a statement on Facebook announcing that he will not be playing the band's upcoming tour due to his need to work on some "bad habits."

In a statement addressed "to all Korn fans worldwide," Fieldy began the caption of his post, writing, "The past six years I've been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me."

"It's been suggested to me to take some time off to heal," he continued. "I'm going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately, you will not see me on stage with my band."

"I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system," Fieldy added.

The bassist then announced that he "will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place" amid his hiatus, as he thanked fans for their "support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with."

"Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don't want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle," he added, closing out his message.

korn Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Fieldy is a founding member of the nu-metal band, having appeared on each of their albums since their 1993 debut, Billboard reported.

Korn is currently scheduled to begin touring in August with the first stop of their KoRn 2021 tour set to take place in West Palm Beach, Florida. Before that, the group will perform at the Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the Rock Fest 2021 in Cadott, Wisconsin.