Korn Announces New Slate of U.S. Tour Dates This Spring in Support of Upcoming Album Requiem

Korn is hitting the road.

The nu metal rockers announced a slew of U.S. tour dates that they'll play in March and April in support of their forthcoming album Requiem, which comes out on Feb. 4.

Jonathan Davis, 50, James "Munky" Shaffer, 51, Brian "Head" Welch, 51, and Ray Luzier, 51 will play 19 cities across the country, starting in Springfield, Missouri on March 4 and ending on April 1 in Wichita, Kansas. They'll be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange.

The new dates come in addition to a series of four shows they'll play on the West Coast with System of a Down in late January and early February. After the U.S. tour wraps, they'll head to Europe for a series of shows stretching from late May to early July.

Korn has faced several COVID-related setbacks over the last year; in October, drummer Luzier missed a handful of shows following a positive COVID test, making him the third band member to contract the virus in three months.

His positive test came after frontman Davis tested positive in August, prompting the band to reschedule six tour dates and cancel two, and guitarist Shaffer did so in September.

In a video shared to Instagram on Aug. 29, Korn guitarist Welch detailed the toll that COVID had taken on Davis.

"Jonathan Davis is still struggling with the COVID after-effects," Welch said. "He's physically weak and having a mental battle and any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him – prayers, all of it. We have shows coming up, so all of you guys check the dates – whatever show you're going to, throw him some love and energy man. He needs you more than ever."

General on-sale tickets will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time here.

See below for tour dates:

March 4 — Springfield, Missouri — JQH Arena

March 5 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

March 7 — Fort Wayne, Indiana — Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

March 8 — Evansville, Indiana —Ford Center

March 10 — Knoxville, Tennessee — University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

March 11 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 13 — Huntington, West Virginia — Mountain Health Arena

March 15 — Hershey, Pennsylvania — Giant Center

March 16 — Providence, Rhode Island — Dunkin' Donuts Center

March 19 — Manchester, New Hampshire —SNHU Arena

March 20 — Albany, New York — Times Union Center

March 22 — Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena

March 23 — Saginaw, Michigan — Dow Event Center

March 25 — Moline, Illinois — TaxSlayer Center

March 26 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center

March 28 — Des Moines, Iowa —Wells Fargo Arena

March 29 — Madison, Wisconsin — Alliant Energy Center

March 31 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center