Korn Announces New Slate of U.S. Tour Dates This Spring in Support of Upcoming Album Requiem
The nu metal rockers will hit 19 cities with Chevelle and Code Orange
Korn is hitting the road.
The nu metal rockers announced a slew of U.S. tour dates that they'll play in March and April in support of their forthcoming album Requiem, which comes out on Feb. 4.
Jonathan Davis, 50, James "Munky" Shaffer, 51, Brian "Head" Welch, 51, and Ray Luzier, 51 will play 19 cities across the country, starting in Springfield, Missouri on March 4 and ending on April 1 in Wichita, Kansas. They'll be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange.
The new dates come in addition to a series of four shows they'll play on the West Coast with System of a Down in late January and early February. After the U.S. tour wraps, they'll head to Europe for a series of shows stretching from late May to early July.
RELATED: Korn Drummer Ray Luzier Becomes Third Member to Test Positive for COVID This Year, Will Miss 3 Shows
Korn has faced several COVID-related setbacks over the last year; in October, drummer Luzier missed a handful of shows following a positive COVID test, making him the third band member to contract the virus in three months.
His positive test came after frontman Davis tested positive in August, prompting the band to reschedule six tour dates and cancel two, and guitarist Shaffer did so in September.
In a video shared to Instagram on Aug. 29, Korn guitarist Welch detailed the toll that COVID had taken on Davis.
"Jonathan Davis is still struggling with the COVID after-effects," Welch said. "He's physically weak and having a mental battle and any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him – prayers, all of it. We have shows coming up, so all of you guys check the dates – whatever show you're going to, throw him some love and energy man. He needs you more than ever."
General on-sale tickets will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time here.
See below for tour dates:
March 4 — Springfield, Missouri — JQH Arena
March 5 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
March 7 — Fort Wayne, Indiana — Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
March 8 — Evansville, Indiana —Ford Center
March 10 — Knoxville, Tennessee — University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena
March 11 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 13 — Huntington, West Virginia — Mountain Health Arena
March 15 — Hershey, Pennsylvania — Giant Center
March 16 — Providence, Rhode Island — Dunkin' Donuts Center
March 19 — Manchester, New Hampshire —SNHU Arena
March 20 — Albany, New York — Times Union Center
March 22 — Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena
March 23 — Saginaw, Michigan — Dow Event Center
March 25 — Moline, Illinois — TaxSlayer Center
March 26 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center
March 28 — Des Moines, Iowa —Wells Fargo Arena
March 29 — Madison, Wisconsin — Alliant Energy Center
March 31 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center
April 1 — Wichita, Kansas — Intrust Bank Arena