Kool and the Gang Co-Founder Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas Dies at 70: 'The Quintessential Cool Cat'

Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas co-founded Kool and the Gang in 1964 with six of his friends

Musician Dennis 'D.T.' Thomas of Kool and The Gang performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in August 1988.

Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, a co-founder of the band Kool and the Gang, has died at age 70.

The band announced the sad news in a statement on Saturday, sharing that Thomas died "peacefully" in his sleep in New Jersey. No further details about his cause of death were revealed.

"An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor," the statement read. "A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band's shows."

The tribute continued, "Dennis' prologue featured on the groups 1971 hit, 'Who's Gonna Take the Weight' is legendary and an example of his showmanship. Dee Tee was the group's wardrobe stylist who made sure they always looked fresh. In the band's early days, Dennis also served as the 'budget hawk', carrying the group's earnings in a paper bag in the bell of his horn."

Thomas was born in 1951 in Orlando, Florida. In 1964, he and six of his friends — brothers Ronald "Khalis" Bell and Robert "Kool" Bell, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, and Charles Smith — began playing music together and "created a unique musical blend of jazz, soul and funk," the statement recalled.

They first called themselves the Jazziacs and had several other name changes before settling on Kool and the Gang. They officially launched their band in 1969 and went on to win numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards.

They were also inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. Recently, in March, Kool and the Gang's hit "Celebration" was inducted into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, Class of 2020.

Robert 'Kool' Bell, Ronald Khalis Bell, Dennis 'DT' Thomas and George Brown attend the ceremony honoring Kool & the Gang with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Thomas' final performance with the band was on the 4th of July when they kicked off the 2021 season of the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

He is survived by wife Phynjuar Saunders Thomas, daughter Tuesday Rankin, sons David Thomas and Devin Thomas, sisters Doris Mai McClary and Elizabeth Thomas Ross, brother Bill Mcleary, Aunt Mary "Duggie" Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.