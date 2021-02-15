"They [were] young and none of them deserved this," Black said during a commemorative event on Sunday

Kodak Black Launches $100,000 Scholarship to Honor Parkland Shooting Victim: 'It's About All of Us'

Kodak Black is honoring Meadow Pollack, one of the victims of the Parkland mass shooting in 2018.

The rap star, 23, visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Sunday, on the day marking the three-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people.

The "ZEZE" rapper attended the socially distanced tribute in honor of Pollack (who was an 18-year-old victim of the shooting) and announced that he will be launching a $100,000 scholarship in her name at the Southeastern University Law School, where her brother is currently attending.

According to Black's attorney Bradford Cohen, the Florida native was Pollack's favorite rapper.

"Kodak was very touched by the incident and wanted to do something in Meadow Pollack's honor," Cohen tells PEOPLE.

During the tribute ceremony, Kodak said to the audience, "They [were] young and none of them deserved this. They wasn't in this life to be killed."

"Meadow Pollack, she's so beautiful, but the situation is bigger than Meadow Pollack," he continued. "It's about all of us. It's about all the other kids. It's about the whole school. It's about all of Broward [County]."

"I'm going to help and I hope me setting up this scholarship will make a difference for something," Black said. "I just want to make a positive impact for this community."

Southeastern University Law School students pursuing careers in criminal justice and prison reform will be eligible for the $100,000 scholarship. A university board will select scholarship recipients based on a combination of merit, grades and an essay.

Earlier this month, Kodak Black also pledged to cover the educational expenses for the children of two slain FBI agents who were fatally shot while on duty in Sunrise, Florida, according to REVOLT.