Kodak Black Faces Arrest Warrant After Failing Drug Test Ahead of Trafficking Trial

Kodak Black is currently the subject of an arrest warrant in Florida.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Broward County judge issued the warrant for the Grammy Award nominee, 25, on Friday after he tested positive for fentanyl during a pre-trial drug test earlier this month, following a drug trafficking arrest last July.

Attorneys for Black did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After allegedly failing to submit to a random drug and alcohol test on Feb. 3, Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, allegedly failed another drug test five days later. The judge's warrant says that Black is to be held without bail, pending his April 6 court date.

Black was charged with trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance in July of last year when he was booked in a Fort Lauderdale jail before being released on $75,000 bail.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The Back for Everything artist's arrest came after cops pulled him over for driving a car with tinted windows that "appeared to be darker than the legal limit," upon which they discovered he was driving with an expired license and vehicle registration.

After smelling marijuana, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag of 31 oxycodone pills.

His attorney Bradford Cohen told PEOPLE at the time that they would "move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

"Never judge a case based on an arrest," added Cohen. "There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case."

Kodak Black. Scott Dudelson/Getty

Black has faced several brushes with the law in years past, most recently being arrested in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla., last year for trespassing in the early hours of New Year's Day.

He was also met with allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in February 2016. Black later entered a deal to plead guilty to first-degree assault and battery to reduce his sentence from 10 years in jail to 18 months probation.

Black then served nearly half of a four-year prison sentence for multiple weapon and drug charges in the years to follow, before former President Donald Trump commuted Black's sentence on his last day in office in January 2021. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Black was "a prominent artist and community leader" in a statement at the time.