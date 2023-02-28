Entertainment Music Kodak Black Faces Arrest Warrant After Failing Drug Test Ahead of Trafficking Trial Five days after allegedly failing to submit to a drug test on Feb. 3, Kodak Black allegedly tested positive for fentanyl during another test while awaiting trial for a drug trafficking charge from last July By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 12:28 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Kodak Black. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images Kodak Black is currently the subject of an arrest warrant in Florida. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Broward County judge issued the warrant for the Grammy Award nominee, 25, on Friday after he tested positive for fentanyl during a pre-trial drug test earlier this month, following a drug trafficking arrest last July. Attorneys for Black did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Kodak Black Arrested on Drug Possession, Trafficking Charges in South Florida After allegedly failing to submit to a random drug and alcohol test on Feb. 3, Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, allegedly failed another drug test five days later. The judge's warrant says that Black is to be held without bail, pending his April 6 court date. Black was charged with trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance in July of last year when he was booked in a Fort Lauderdale jail before being released on $75,000 bail. Broward Sheriff's Office The Back for Everything artist's arrest came after cops pulled him over for driving a car with tinted windows that "appeared to be darker than the legal limit," upon which they discovered he was driving with an expired license and vehicle registration. Kodak Black Released from Hospital After Reportedly Being Shot at Justin Bieber Show Afterparty After smelling marijuana, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag of 31 oxycodone pills. His attorney Bradford Cohen told PEOPLE at the time that they would "move forward with resolving the matter quickly." "Never judge a case based on an arrest," added Cohen. "There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case." Kodak Black. Scott Dudelson/Getty Black has faced several brushes with the law in years past, most recently being arrested in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla., last year for trespassing in the early hours of New Year's Day. He was also met with allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in February 2016. Black later entered a deal to plead guilty to first-degree assault and battery to reduce his sentence from 10 years in jail to 18 months probation. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Black then served nearly half of a four-year prison sentence for multiple weapon and drug charges in the years to follow, before former President Donald Trump commuted Black's sentence on his last day in office in January 2021. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Black was "a prominent artist and community leader" in a statement at the time.