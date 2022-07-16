Kodak Black Arrested on Drug Possession, Trafficking Charges in South Florida

"There are always additional facts and circumstances," Kodak Black's attorney said in a statement after the rapper was arrested on charges of drug possession and trafficking

Kodak Black has been arrested on drug charges in South Florida.

The rapper, 25, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was charged Friday with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked in a Fort Lauderdale jail, where he awaits a bond hearing, according to multiple outlets.

Black was pulled over by the FHP, which reported he was driving a purple Dodge Durango with window tints that "appeared to be darker than the legal limit," according to CNN. Officers allegedly then discovered that Black's driver's license and vehicle registration were both expired.

After smelling marijuana, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag of 31 oxycodone pills, according to the Associated Press.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and an attorney for Black did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said Saturday in a statement on Twitter: "Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

The Back for Everything artist has faced several brushes with the law in years past, including allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in February 2016. Black later entered a deal to plead guilty to first-degree assault and battery to reduce his sentence from 10 years in jail to 18 months probation.

He then served nearly half of a four-year prison sentence for multiple weapon and drug charges in the years to follow, before former President Donald Trump commuted Black's sentence on his last day in office in January 2021. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Black was "a prominent artist and community leader" in a statement at the time.

