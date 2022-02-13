Kodak Black Among 4 Injured in Shooting at L.A. Afterparty for Justin Bieber Concert: Reports
Kodak Black was reportedly among four people who were shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant where an afterparty for Justin Bieber's concert was taking place.
Early Saturday morning at around 2:45 a.m. local time, a physical fight occurred "between several individuals" outside of The Nice Guy before gunshots were fired, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Names of the victims were not released, though police told The Hollywood Reporter that men aged 19, 24 and 60 were struck by gunfire. Authorities also told the outlet that "multiple rounds were fired."
Sources later told TMZ and NBC News that Black, 24 — a.k.a. Bill Kapri — was among the victims. PEOPLE has not independently confirmed the victims' identities.
Representatives for Black, Bieber, the LAPD, and The Nice Guy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
According to the LAPD, authorities identified two victims of gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department then transported the two victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police also said two additional victims took themselves to local hospitals. Each of the victims are in stable condition.
The LAPD added that the gunshots were "fired by an unknown suspect, who then fled south from the location." The suspect was described as a Black male. No arrests have been made.
The afterparty was hosted close to the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber, 27, had performed earlier during h.wood and Revolve's Homecoming Weekend party.
Justin and wife Hailey Bieber — as well as other celebrity guests including Drake, Tobey Maguire, and Khloé Kardashian — were reportedly seen entering The Nice Guy before the shooting.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Authorities ask for anyone with information to contact the LAPD or submit a tip online.