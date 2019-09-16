KISS Postpones Salt Lake City Show Due to Gene Simmons' Medical Procedure: 'Nothing Serious'

KISS had to postpone its show in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night due to a medical emergency of one of their own.

On Friday, vocalist/bassist and founding member Gene Simmons sent out a tweet and revealed that the rock band had to postpone the show, set to take place at the USANA Amphitheater, because of a “medical procedure” he needed.

“Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City,” Simmons, 70, wrote. “We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well.”

The legendary rock band — which was formed in New York City in 1973 and currently consists of Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer — announced in Sept. 2018 after a performance on America’s Got Talent that their career would come to a close with the End of the Road World Tour.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said on the NBC competition series.

The tour kicked off in Canada in January and is expected to run until at least December of 2020. Professional painter David Garibaldi serves as the opening act for the North American and European legs of the tour.

In total, KISS has released 20 studio albums, 8 live albums, and 13 compilation albums plus over 60 singles.

Two months after their farewell announcement, Simmons’ 27-year old singer daughter, Sophie Simmons, told PEOPLE Now she would be down for a collaboration with her dad.

“I’m sure my grandma quietly dreams of this, as well, but we’ve never talked about it,” she said. “I’ve recently asked him if he wanted to write a song with me because we’ve just never written together. It would be such a shame to go our whole lives and never have written a song together.”

However, if Sophie was able to get her father in the studio for one last song, she revealed it would be more of an intimate father-daughter recording session, as opposed to a track to grace the ears of KISS fans around the world.

“My whole family’s really musical, so I always thought we should do that, but I think it would be more just be for us and less for the public,” said Sophie.