KISS is jumping the shark.

Next month, the band will play for an undersea audience of sharks and eight fans who are submerged underwater off the coast of Australia, according to the Associated Press.

On Nov. 18, KISS and the eight fans will head off in separate boats from the coast of Port Lincoln in southern Australia. KISS will stay above the water on their vessel, while the fans will be submerged in a submarine that looks out into the Indian Ocean — in an area known for sharks.

According to the AP, KISS will be in their full iconic makeup and costumes for the performance, and the band’s sound will be heard through underwater speakers.

“I was a little taken aback by it, but they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies and so they’re attracted to rock n’ roll,” singer and guitarist Paul Stanley told the AP. “Since we’re going to be in Australia, it gives a whole new meaning to doing a concert down under.”

Stanley also told the AP that bassist Gene Simmons, who reportedly has recovered after recently having kidney stones removed, will be ready to perform before Nov. 18.

According to the AP, the concert is part of a promotion by Airbnb Animal Experiences. The company reportedly explained that the event is designed in order for people to perform for animals, instead of having animals perform for people.

A ticket to the event costs only $50, according to the AP, and is first-come, first-served. All proceeds will go to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, according to the event’s website.

“I’m not sure how much of us the sharks can take,” Stanley joked to the AP. “I’m hoping they know ‘Rock And Roll All Nite.’”

KISS fans can reserve tickets beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Oct. 14 at Airbnb.com/KISS.