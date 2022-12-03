Bebe Rexha! Khalid! Dove Cameron! Inside iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Photo Booth

Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, Nicky Youre and JVKE all played the annual holiday show, held Friday at the Kia Forum

By Ben Trivett
Published on December 3, 2022 01:30 PM
01 of 24

Paris Hilton

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
02 of 24

Khalid

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
03 of 24

Dove Cameron

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
04 of 24

Bebe Rexha

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
05 of 24

Armani White

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
06 of 24

Ryan Seacrest

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
07 of 24

Ava Max

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
08 of 24

JVKE

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
09 of 24

Jax

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
10 of 24

Huddy

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
11 of 24

Nicky Youre

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
12 of 24

Zhavia Ward

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
13 of 24

Taylor Armstrong

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
14 of 24

Tamra Judge

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
15 of 24

Perez Hilton with two of his children

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
16 of 24

Rachel Recchia

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
17 of 24

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
18 of 24

Michelle Young

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
19 of 24

Jennie Garth

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
20 of 24

Netta Walker

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
21 of 24

Hunter Clowdus

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
22 of 24

Amanda Kloots

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
23 of 24

Dannella Lane and Lil Rel Howery

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
24 of 24

Christy Carlson Romano

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett
