KISS Cancels Pennsylvania Concert after Frontman Paul Stanley Contracts COVID: 'I Am Fine!'

"PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU," the longtime rocker told fans on Twitter

KISS' Paul Stanley has tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced just before they were due to take the stage Thursday night that the Burgettstown, Pennsylvania show was canceled.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID," the band said in a statement on Twitter Thursday, promising that more information about changes to upcoming shows "will be made available ASAP."

"Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated," the statement added.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.

Stanley, 69, reassured fans on Thursday afternoon that despite testing positive, he is doing "fine" and has not been hospitalized.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU!" the rocker — whose age puts him in the "at-risk" category — tweeted. "My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don't know where this came from but it's absolute nonsense."

The band's Thursday statement said that Stanley's breakthrough case comes despite stringent safety protocols that have been followed throughout KISS' End of the World Tour, which has upcoming performances scheduled in North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and California.

kiss KISS

"The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows," the statement said. "The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."

Current Centers for Disease Control guidelines encourage people to avoid large gatherings. If choosing to attend a large gathering, the CDC suggests considering factors like COVID-19 transmission in the community and what the behavior of attendees might be like. The CDC encourages people to continue social distancing and to wear masks.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in May, and its mask mandate was lifted in June, though the state continues "to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. "

There have been more than 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to state data.