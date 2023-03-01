KISS Announce 'Final Shows Ever' in New York City — Where the Iconic Rock Band Was 'Born'

KISS has been together for over four decades, but the iconic band's final days on the road are near.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced that their string of farewell concerts, The End of the Road Tour, will recommence in October and conclude in December — with two dates at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and 2.

The band chose N.Y.C. for its "final shows ever," per a press release, in honor of their roots, as they first joined together as a group in the city in the 1970s.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago," the band shared in a press statement. "It will be a privilege and an honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

KISS. Peter Still/Redferns

The final leg of the tour will span 18 cities across North America, with tickets going on presale starting on March 6 and a general sale on March 10.

The End of the Road Tour began in 2019, but was put on pause due to the pandemic. However, the final tour may not be the end for KISS' time onstage together, as the band members have expressed that despite retiring from touring, they may still be open to one-off concerts, festivals or a Las Vegas residency.

During a July 2022 interview with Chaoszine, singer and bassist Gene Simmons shared that the band was enjoying touring so much — then on the second European leg of the tour — that they wanted to add "another 100 cities."

On when they will retire, Simmons, 73, said, "We don't know. We've never retired before. This is our first time. It's like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You're in the middle of it; you don't know."

Paul Stanley. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Simmons shared the band — which also includes members Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thaye — were "happy" to keep going.

"The crew is happy. Everybody's happy," he said at the time. "So we've decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don't know how long that's gonna take."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the End of the Road World Tour's launch in January 2019, KISS has played concerts across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia.