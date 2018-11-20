Blake Shelton isn’t the only country star in Voice contestant Kirk Jay’s corner.

After getting a four-chair-turn from the coaches for his performance of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road” during the Blind Auditions in October, the 22-year-old Alabama native also got high praise from the band composed of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney.

Jay told reporters after Monday night’s Live Playoffs that he “literally started crying” when Rascal Flatts shared a video of his blind audition on Twitter and wrote, “[Kirk Jay] brought it the other night on @NBCTheVoice with #BlessTheBrokenRoad!! Ready to watch him shine on #TeamBlake!”

“I was just so excited to know that I didn’t exist to Gary LeVox [before], and now he knows who I am,” he said. “I’m just grateful for that and to wake up to him sharing my blind audition and tweeting about me on social media.”

Though his voice sounded great enough to attract all four coaches during the audition, Jay revealed he didn’t feel as good as he appeared since he was sick.

“I didn’t feel good so to get one chair would have been great for me,” he said. “But to come out and get four chairs, it was just super special to know that all these four celebrity coaches were interested in my talent. I’m super grateful.”

During the Live Playoffs, Jay wowed the coaches once again by singing Lonestar’s emotional 2001 hit “I'm Already There” and earned a standing ovation. Shelton, his coach, even said, “I love you.”

Of Shelton, Jay jokes he’s “horrible” before adding that he’s “a great guy” and exactly like how he appears on television.

The performance was dedicated to Jay’s mother, who was able to see him perform live for the first time ever during the show.

Since Jay grew up extremely poor — he has previously detailed how there were times when he didn’t have power, water or food — he wants to be able to support others from his community through his new platform.

“I just want to be able to give back to my community and everybody who supported me coming up in the beginning,” he said. “I just want to help people musically and continue to change lives.”

Season 15 of The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.