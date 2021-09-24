Kings of Leon's Mother Betty Ann Murphy Dies: 'I Love You Forever Mama'

"My heart is broken. My beautiful mother and biggest fan has passed on from this life and into the next," Nathan Followill wrote on Instagram

Kings of Leon's Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill are mourning the death of their beloved mother, Betty Ann Murphy.

On Friday, Nathan, 42, shared an old photo of himself on Instagram with his mother, along with a photo of her name tattooed — and wrote she "passed on from this life."

"My heart is broken. My beautiful mother and biggest fan has passed on from this life and into the next. I will cherish the memories I made with her and her legacy will live on through me, my brothers and our beautiful families," the drummer wrote.

"I'm sure grief will hit me hardest when I least expect it but I have an amazing support system around me. Thank you for all of the kind words and prayers. Hug your mothers extra tight tonight. I love you forever mama. Rest easy. Your Nathan," he continued.

The band's bassist Jared also shared a series of photos with his mother on Instagram — and captioned it with a sweet message.

"My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us. She used to send me pictures of us together and tell me I could post them if I "wanted to". For Mother's Day, her birthday, etc.. I always thought it was cheesy. Not cool. I was embarrassed. Well, I'm not embarrassed anymore," Jared, 34, wrote.

He continued, "You were the strongest, sweetest, most beautiful woman in the world to me. You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved. I'm SO proud you are my mom. Always have been and always will be. love you so much. I will miss you every single day until I'm with you again."

On Thursday, the official Kings of Leon Instagram page shared a message saying that Murphy had been "dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks."

"Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks and while it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through," they wrote.

However, before their concert at the Forum on Tuesday, the band — which includes the brothers' cousin Matthew Followill — learned Murphy had taken a "turn for the worse," and decided to get through the concert, then fly home to be by her side in her final days.

"Just before taking the stage at The Forum we learned she took a turn for the worse. It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget. Immediately following the show, we all flew home, where we will remain by her side until the time comes to say goodbye," wrote Kings of Leon.

They also announced they would be canceling their show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre that night and their appearance at Ohana Festival this weekend.

Pearl Jam then quote retweeted their message on Twitter, and extended support for the band and their family amid a devastating time.

"On behalf of Ohana Fest, we extend our deepest love & support to Caleb, Nathan, Jared, Matthew & the entire Followill & Kings of Leon family. Our hearts are with you. In their absence, My Morning Jacket will play an extended set followed by a special appearance by Eddie Vedder," Pearl Jam wrote.