Kimora Lee Simmons Went to Kim Porter's Home When She Died: 'I Realized You Would Not Come' Out

Kimora Lee Simmons rushed to Kim Porter‘s home on the day that Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ ex-girlfriend died — and when she arrived, her worst fears were confirmed.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, the fashion maven, 43, joined the chorus of celebrities mourning Porter, the mother of four of Comb’s children who was found dead at age 47 on Thursday.

“At your homegoing celebration today it became all too real that you are not coming back. I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon. Wtf. I am in shock. To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you,” Simmons wrote of the model and actress.

“This is unbelievable. When I first heard the news, I was angry that someone would play such a stupid ass joke,” she continued. “They said you were in your room sleeping. Aoki and I rushed to your house to tell you to ‘get up and come your a— outside!’ But soon as i arrived I realized you would not come.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement. Officers were alerted after a woman was found unresponsive in Toluca Lake, California, and she was declared dead at 11:40 a.m. local time.

According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. A source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

“Every room I walk into now I think, ‘ok, I will just go and get Kim,'” Simmons said. “But I see that I cannot. This is all too close and too sad. Your light was a beaming beacon for so many. You are A WHOLE MOOD! You are a girls girl which is why we’ve stayed close always.”

Alongside her note to Porter, Simmons posted a collection of photographs that included a candid shot of the pals lounging together in dresses, a snapshot of the duo smizing for the camera, pictures of their families and a photo of Porter in front of a mural that gives her angel wings.

“We are so alike in so many ways, we shared clothes, food, attitudes, friends, enemies, the greatest happinesses and the worst sadnesses. We’ve been married, given birth, raised families, gotten divorced, experienced death and everything in between-together,” she recalled. “You are a great mama. Between us we have 8 kids who are all cousins. We are, and will always be-a family. I will look after yours and you will look after and guide us all.”

“What a beautiful, loving, sassy soul to have lost. We love you forever. May God bless your journey,” Simmons concluded. “We will never stop crying for you.” She added the hashtags #kimporter, #forevermylady, #rip and #blackexcellence.

Combs and Porter, who dated on and off from the ’90s through 2007, share a 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs, who has two kids from other relationships, considers Porter’s 27-year-old son Quincy as his own.

Combs first commented on the death in a heartbreaking Instagram of his own. “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.”

